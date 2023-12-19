Who is Trevor Lawrence wife Marissa Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is the star quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While both of us might be aware of who Trevor Lawrence is, but what about his wife? Do you know who Trevor Lawrence’s wife is? If you have minimal knowledge about her, today we are going to change that. Keep reading to know everything about Marissa Mowry.

Who is Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Mowry?

Marissa Mowry is the wife of NFL’s star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been playing for Jacksonville Jaguars since 2021. Trevor Lawrence’s wife was born on November 10, 1999, in Cartersville, Georgia. Marissa Mowry comes from a family that is quite close to each other.

Born to Steve and Kelly Mowry, Marissa Mowry has two sisters, Miranda Mowry and McKenzie. Marissa Mowry loves posting pictures of her parents Steve and Kelly Mowry. Not just that, her Instagram feed is filled with her pictures with Miranda Mowry and McKenzie Mowry. She just loves her sister so much.

Just like her husband, Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry also comes from an athletic background. Marissa Mowry has been playing soccer since she was just five years old. However, her sports career came to an end in 2020, the news she shared with her Instagram followers through a post on November 21, 2020.

Marissa Mowry Height and Age

Marissa Mowry was born on November 10, 1999. As of December 2023, Marissa Mowry is 24 years old. Recently she celebrated her 24th birthday with her husband and family. Marissa Mowry shared a couple of pictures showing her followers how she celebrated her 24rd birthday, with a wholesome caption.

Interestingly, Trevor Lawrence was also born in 1999, on October 6. As of December 2023, Marissa Mowry’s husband is 24 years old, a month older than her. Talking about her age, she stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, while her husband stands 6 feet 6 inches.

Marissa Mowry Education

When it comes to education, Marissa Mowry passed her high school from Cartersville High School, Cartersville, Georgia. After her high school education, she went to Anderson University to study public relations. Even though her original graduation year was in 2021, she graduated a year prior in 2020 due to COVID-19.

How did Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry meet?

It was in 2016 that Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry met each other for the first time, as both of them were students at Cartersville High School. Marissa Mowry has been posting a lot of her pictures with her husband, Trevor Lawrence, of her high school days on her Instagram. The two celebrated their anniversary in 2017.

Marissa Mowry posted a cute picture of her with Trevor Lawrence on the occasion of their one-year anniversary. The picture is from their high school prom, and while Trevor Lawrence wears a navy blue suit, Marissa Mowr compliments her then-boyfriend perfectly with a blue dress. “11 amazing months,” she wrote in the caption.

One year later, the couple once again attended another high school prom but this time it was the couple’s senior prom the two were a part of in 2018. Once again, Marissa Mowry shared a picture of her with Trevor Lawrence with a caption with a caption that said, “Senior prom with my babe.” The two looked really cute together.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry wedding

The same year she graduated from Anderson University, she got engaged to Trevor Lawrence. The engagement ceremony took place in the Clemson Memorial Stadium, where, in the middle of the stadium, Trevor Lawrence got down to one knee and proposed to Marissa Mowry to marry him. What did she say? Yes!

Marissa Mowry shared a couple of pictures of that day on her Instagram account, with a caption that said, “Easiest YES of my life!!! I love you always, Trevor.” The day she got engaged, she wore strappy black heels over a white dress. She was seen covering her mouth in shock, in the first picture itself.

After almost a year of being engaged to each other, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry finally decided to take the final step. Marissa Mowry married Trevor Lawrence on April 10, 2021. On April 12, 2021 Marissa Mowry shared her wedding pictures on Instagram. “My love🤍 forever,” she wrote in the caption.

The wedding took place in the presence of family and friends. While Marissa Mowry and her bridesmaids choose to wear the wedding outfits designed by Grace Loves Lace, Trevor Lawrence chose to wear a black suit with a tie. Every bride has a favorite moment of her wedding. Marissa Mowry has her favorite as well.

Marissa Mowry shared her favorite moment of her wedding through her Instagram. The moment was when the two had the final dance of the night, in the background playing their favorite song. “One of my favorite parts of our wedding was at the very end Trev and I had one last dance together to our favorite song,” she wrote in the caption.

Marissa Mowry is highly supportive of her husband’s career. In fact, she often posts pictures of all the games she attends for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since Marissa Mowry herself comes from an athletic background, her being supportive of her husband’s profession is obvious.

What does Marissa Mowry do?

Most of us know what Marissa Mowry does for a living. He’s a quarterback in the NFL. But what does Marissa Mowry do for a living? Well, she is an event planner. Marissa Mowry graduated with a degree in public relations, which is an important part of event planning.

On June 25, 2021, Marissa Mowry announced that she has started working with ‘‘Love, Gigi Event Design’’, which is an event planning company. Marissa Mowry shared a couple of pictures with other employees of the company with a caption that reflected how and why she became an event planner.

Who is Marissa Mowry’sMowry’s dad?

Marissa Mowry’s dad’s name is Steve Mowry and he works in American Mortgage Group in Carterville, Georgia as head of the mortgage company. Apart from that, Steve also works for AMB as a mortgage broker. Steve Mowry doesn’t stay with her wife because he’s divorced. Marissa Mowry split due to personal complications.