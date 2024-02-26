Jacksonville Jaguars Set to Secure Josh Allen with $24M Franchise Tag Deal: NFL Rumors

The star linebacker for Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Allen, is expected to get himself a deal worth $24 Million, which will set him at an extensive pay. The official announcement is yet to be made but Josh Allen already feels great about it. In fact, this deal is just an opportunity to make his legacy with the team.

This offseason, Josh Allen, who has been playing as a linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2019, will be receiving a franchise tag worth $24 Million. According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, the team "haven't done it yet, so we'll see." Josh Allen is currently 26 years old and had an outstanding career year last season.

In the 2023 season, Josh registered about 66 tackles out of which 17 were for loss, 33 quarterback hits, 17.5 sacks two forced fumbles, one pass defensed, and one interception. Last season, his quarterback hits, sacks, and tackles for loss were all career highs this season.

Josh Allen played his last season with the Jaguars, in his final year out of the five-year contract worth $10.9 Million. The Jaguars and Josh Allen failed to get on an extension deal but this franchise tag would be like a time extension for both sides to come to an agreement.

Note that both sides want to be reunited, at the end of the day. In February, Trent Baalke, General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars said that Allen is going to be a Jaguar next year. In fact, Josh Allen himself wants to be on the team for an extended time.

"I'm a legacy guy. I have a great opportunity to continue to leave a legacy here and I'm going to continue that as much as I can and stand on that. I want to be a Jag, man. The right way. I'm going to do it the right way. And that's all I have to say about that," Josh Allen had said during a media interaction.

