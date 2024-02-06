Triple H Gives Interesting Response to George Kittle Suggesting Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns Over The Rock at WrestleMania 40

This year’s Road to WrestleMania landscape is changing drastically from CM Punk getting injured. After that, the major shift in the landscape of WWE was when Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes announced that he was not going to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock makes his return after Raw Day 1 edition to the blue brand and had a face-off with Roman Reigns almost conforming he is facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Fans felt bad and betrayed as they got a flashback of what happened to CM Punk a decade back when The Rock took his main-event spot and they saw the same pattern happening with Cody Rhodes.

Surprisingly, fans turned their backs on The Brahma Bull and started rioting against him for replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

WWE has not yet announced who Roman Reigns is facing at WrestleMania 40, nor Cody Rhodes has cleared which direction he wants to go.

WWE has announced a press conference coming this Thursday at 7 pm ET on all WWE social media platforms for free.

The Rock’s involvement and Cody Rhodes' movement attracted mainstream media. Cody Rhodes and The Rock were both trending on Twitter for almost two days straight.

At the NFL press conference, tight end for the San Francisco 49ers George Kittle was asked about The Rock and Cody Rhodes’ controversy and his reaction to that.

In his response, Kittle said, “We’re starting off hot and I love it. That is the question I’ve been wanting to, ooh. So, it’s funny, you see everything online and everyone’s talking about #WeWantCody or it’s Roman and The Rock. You know what? I’m a huge Cody Rhodes fan.”

"I like Roman Reigns, The Rock. Hey he coined the term, the people’s title and, so I’m indebted to The Rock. Huge fan of his," the tight end expressed.

He further booked a match for him and said, “Honestly, my dream would be like, kind of a setup. Roman shows up, I saw this online, signs a contract, Cody’s on the other side, The Rock referees. Wouldn't that be fun and special? That's not my own idea but I thought it was very cool.”

Triple H’s reaction to George Kittle’s booking

Triple H, the Chief Content Officer of WWE and former WWE champion has reacted to George Kittle’s booking by quoting the NFL’s official Twitter that shared George Kittle's video expressing his views on The Rock and Cody Rhodes situation.

Triple H expressed, “The People’s Tight End knows what’s up.” The Game indirectly suggested Cody Rhodes could still replace The Rock in the match.

Some previous reports suggested The Rock and Cody Rhodes' whole situation is a well-planned PR stunned to evaluate Cody Rhodes’ character even more and make him a bigger babyface same as Daniel Bryah.

Another major reason the report expressed WWE planned this was to counter Vince McMahon’s lawsuit gaming mainstream attention.

