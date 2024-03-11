Watch: Feyenoord Teammates Play Rock Paper Scissors While Third Players Scores Cheeky Free

Feyenoord shocked Heracles Almelo with their clever free-kick move, securing a victory on Sunday. They were already leading by two goals when they were awarded a free-kick near the edge of the field with about 20 minutes left. Two players then pulled off a surprising trick play.

Two-footed players of Feyenoord use a sly trick

The fashion was unique and unorthodox and the star of the show Santiago Gimenez along with Quilindschy Hartman pulled out the cleverest trick in the book which was a game of rock, paper, and scissors to decide who would be taking the set piece. The other teammates also helped with the trick as they surrounded both of them to hide the results of the crucial decision-making game from the players of Heracles.

As soon as Gimenez went in front to make it seem like he would kick the ball, Igor Paixao was the one who swiftly stole the show by taking the ball and kicking it through the wall and past Michael Brouwer who was the goalkeeper. This finally put Feyenoord 3-0 and will keep them going in Eredivisie. Even though the team benefitted from the cheeky trick, the Dutch coach Arne Slot was not happy about this.

What did the coach have to say?

After the match concluded, the coach said in the conference post-match: “I thought that was very telling about our match. That's how we played football, with a bit of underestimating the opponent. If it is 2-0, there are still some boys who want to score a goal. I thought doing rock-paper-scissors was the wrong way to play the game”

Slot was disappointed by the players' performance and was anticipating more based on the conference. This was particularly disappointing since the Rotterdam team didn't have any other European commitments last week.

Feyenoord remains number two in the Eredivisie and is 10 points behind PSV.

