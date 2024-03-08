Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have never failed to make headlines ever since the pop icon turned up at the Chiefs Tight End's game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023.

Fresh off his Super Bowl LVIII win, the 34-year-old NFL star is now in Singapore to attend Taylor Swift's Singapore leg of the Eras Tour, which flagged off on March 2 and will wind up on March 9.

As reported by Iris Goldsztajn of Marie Claire, Taylor Swift avoided singing ‘In your life you’ll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team / I didn’t know it at fifteen' from the song Fifteen during one of her concerts in Singapore.

As per a Tiktok video, Taylor Swift chose to skip the lyrics of Fifteen during a mashup of the Fearless track with You’re on Your Own Kid.

Ironically, Taylor Swift is indeed dating an NFL player, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and they look madly in love.

Taylor Swift’s Song Fifteen: What’s the Backstory?

The song Fifteen holds a special place for Taylor Swift. It was composed after drawing inspiration from her freshman year of high school. Fifteen narrates the journey of Taylor Swift and her friend Abigail Anderson through the highs and lows of teenage love.

Travis Kelce Grooving at Taylor Swift’s Singapore Eras Tour

Kansas City Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce was spotted vibing to Taylor Swift’s iconic song Look What You Made Me Do from the audience seat.

He was also spotted getting excited when Taylor Swift once again altered the original lyrics of the song Karma and sang ‘Karma is the Guy on the Chiefs’ in his presence at the Eras Tour in Singapore!

Later, the singer was spotted running backstage after her performance to hug her beau, which caused him to stumble in the process.

Undeniably, Travis is living his best life!