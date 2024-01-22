Which team does football fan LeBron James support in the NFL?

LeBron James, born in Akron, Ohio, is deeply connected to his hometown, and this connection is evident in his support for the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

LeBron James attended St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. He gained national recognition for his outstanding performance for the school's varsity basketball team, leading them to multiple state championships.

After high school, LeBron James leaped the NBA without attending college. He was declared for the NBA draft in 2003 and was selected as the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unlike many other NBA players, James did not play college basketball, shifting directly from high school to the NBA. This was possible under the NBA's rules at that time, although the league later implemented age restrictions that required players to be at least 19 years old and one year removed from high school before entering the draft.

Shift in loyalty: LeBron James' stance on National Anthem protests

However, LeBron James initially supported the Dallas Cowboys, but his loyalty shifted when the Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones, declared that players who didn't kneel during the national anthem would not be allowed to play. LeBron disagreed with this stance, finding it inappropriate.

His change of loyalty was revealed during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter in October 2023.

Back in 2017, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a strong statement requiring his players to stand for the national anthem and show respect for the flag. This came after President Donald Trump suggested terminating the contracts of players who didn't stand during the anthem. Jones mentioned that any perceived disrespect to the flag would result in the player being sidelined.

In 2018, Jerry Jones reiterated the Cowboys' unwavering policy for players to stand during the national anthem, regardless of potential changes in the NFL's rules. He made it clear that the team did not support players staying in the locker room during the anthem, aligning with the league-wide policy.

In 2020, the Dallas Cowboys owner reaffirmed his commitment to the flag but spoke about the importance of grace, understanding, and finding a middle ground in handling the issue with players. He stressed the need for grace in actions and understanding players' perspectives.

"I have nothing to prove as far as where I'm standing with the flag and where the Cowboys stand," Jones said adding, "I have nothing to prove regarding my players and my support of our players. What I do want to show and want us all to be a part of is a word called 'grace'. Grace.”

Further, Jones said that his role is to run the Dallas Cowboys and do what's right.

Browns' storied legacy: Look back at glory and the quest for a Super Bowl

Switching gears to the NFL, the Cleveland Browns had a remarkable 2023 season under head coach/general manager duo Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry. The team finished with an impressive 11–6 record, securing a playoff berth despite facing challenges with five different quarterbacks. However, they experienced a setback, losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round with a score of 45–14.

Reflecting on their history, the Browns had a dominant era in the 1950s, winning three NFL championships, and they added another in 1964. Despite their storied legacy, the team has yet to appear in a Super Bowl. In total, the Browns boast eight championships, four in the AAFC and four in the NFL.

