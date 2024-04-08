UConn Huskies Injury Report: Will Donovan Clingan Play against Purdue Boilermakers Tonight?

The college basketball season is coming to an end, and the highly anticipated national title match showcases UConn and Purdue. This marks the tenth time in NCAA history that two No. 1 seeds have made it to the final.

UConn, the reigning champions, enters this intense competition after an impressive two-year run. Purdue's aspirations of claiming their first title rely on the exceptional Player of the Year, Zach Edey.

UConn is projected to come out victorious in the Monday-night Phoenix showdown, albeit by a slim margin.

Will Donovan Clingan Play against the Purdue Boilermakers Tonight?

Donovan Clingan is fully prepared to take on the Purdue Boilermakers tonight in the NCAA Tournament 2024. He showcased his skills in a remarkable manner during the game against Illinois, where he scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and blocked five shots.

Clingan also performed admirably against Alabama, recording 18 points, five rebounds, and four blocks. His statistics for this season reflect an average of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.5 assists over 22.3 minutes of play in 34 games, out of which he started in 32.

Will Tristen Newton Play against the Purdue Boilermakers Tonight?

Tristen Newton is also available for tonight's match against the Purdue Boilermakers. Known for his double-double performance of 19 points and 10 rebounds in the previous season's championship victory over San Diego State, Newton, in four out of five NCAA tournament games, scored in double digits.

The Huskies have pinned their hopes on him to deliver a seasoned performance, which might entail him shooting plenty of early shots.

Will Alex Karaban Play against the Purdue Boilermakers Tonight?

Alex Karaban is set to continue his steady contribution to the Huskies as he is also available. Karaban scored double digits in three out of five tournament games, his performance peaking with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks during the Huskies' 86-72 triumph over Alabama in the semifinals held last Saturday.

His contribution to the 77-52 sweeping victory against Illinois in the Elite Eight was also commendable with 10 points and three rebounds.

Throughout 38 games, all as a starter, he is averaging 13.5 points, five rebounds, and 1.4 assists within a time frame of 31.3 minutes.

UConn Huskies Players' Stats Against the Purdue Boilermakers

Tristen Newton

He is averaging 14.9 points per game accompanied by 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Donovan Clingan

Donovan Clingan's stats show an average of 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds and boasts a 63.4% shooting success rate in the last 10 games.

Looking at the last 10 games, the Huskies showcase an impressive 10-0 record, with an average of 81.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 5.8 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while maintaining a 50.0% field shooting rate. On the other side, their adversaries averaged a score of 62.0 points per game.

