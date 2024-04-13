UFC 300 Reddit Streams: How to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hills?

This weekend, we will witness one of the most entertaining cards in UFC history: UFC 300. The fight card of UFC 300 is stacked with a couple of notable fighters. Twelve out of the 26 fighters on the card are or were champions in UFC during their UFC run. These are high-caliber fighters like Charles Oliveira, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hills, Bo Nikals, Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Geathje, Max Holloway, and many more.

The main event of UFC 300 pay-per-view is the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship match between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hills. Poatan will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the first time in his reign.

Another central jewel in UFC 300 is a match between Justin Geathje and Max Holloway for the BMF championship. Fight fans are excited to witness the war between two of the best strikers in the UFC; fans are expecting a chaotic ending to the match between The Blessed and The Highlight.

The co-main event match of UFC 300 pay-per-view will be for the UFC Women's Strawweight championship between Weili Zhang and Yan Xiaonan.

Another main-event-worthy matchup on the UFC 300 card is between former UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan. There are more exciting matches on the UFC 300 card.

Can You Watch UFC 300 for Free?

UFC 300 is a must-see event, and fight fans are willing to attend the exciting show featuring multiple top UFC fighters on the card. Fans often look for alternatives, and one of the most asked questions is whether fans can watch UFC 300 and other UFC events for free on Reddit or any other social media platform.

Unfortunately, the answer to the question of whether fans can watch UFC 300 and other UFC events for free is No. There are no free ways to watch UFC 300 or any other UFC.

UFC products are exclusive to UFC's official streaming partners, who have the right to stream UFC events and pay-per-view in their allotted regions. Streaming UFC shows and events for free on Reddit, YouTube, Twitch, and any other third-party social media sites is illegal.

However, fans can watch the early prelims of UFC 300 on the UFC's official YouTube channel.

Fans can only watch UFC 300 and other UFC pay-per-view on UFC's streaming partners. Here is the list of top regions and their official streaming partners.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

ALSO READ: Why Did Conor McGregor Attack UFC Bus Full of Fighters in 2018?