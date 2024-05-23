UFC 302 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier?

UFC is gearing up to host another exciting event after giving us multiple significant events this year. Combat sports fans have witnessed some of the most important moments, starting with Sean Strickland losing his middleweight championship to undefeated South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis. Ilia Topuria also ended the reign of Alexander Volkavoski after he knocked out Volk in round two of their fight.

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley defended his crown against Chito Vera at UFC 299; at UFC 300, fans saw multiple five-star classics from Max Holloway’s iconic last-second knockout to Alex Pereira’s cold first-round knockout.

UFC is all set to start the summer party with the inaugural event, UFC 302. In the main event, Islam Makhachev will face former interim lightweight champion Dustin ‘Diamond’ Poirier. In the co-main event, Sean Strickland, former middleweight champion, will face middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

There is much to keep an eye on UFC 302, pay-per-view, which will take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America.

Can You Watch UFC 302 for Free on Reddit?

Combat sports fans surely want the actions and chaos at UFC 302, a pay-per-view featuring some of the best and most exciting fighters, such as UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhahev, Dustin Poirier, Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, and many more. Fans always look for ways to see UFC shows for free on third-party social media platforms like Reddit.

Unfortunately, we can not access UFC 302, or any other UFC shows on Reddit or any other third-party social media platform. It is illegal to stream UFC shows for free on any social media platform other than UFC’s partner streaming platforms.

However, fans can catch the early prelims card for free on the official UFC YouTube Channel; here is the list of some critical regions and their official streaming partners.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

