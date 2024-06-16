Taylor Swift Shares She Made Many 'Best Friends' During Eras Tour Liverpool Show; Thanks 'Generous' Crowd

Taylor Swift 34, recently performed her second Eras Tour show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool England. She couldn't stop gushing about the experience. In a video shared on X Swift expressed admiration for the crowd, calling them "expressive genuine, generous [and] beautiful."

She began by addressing the audience individually. She appreciated their warmth and enthusiasm. "This is one of the most expressive, genuine generous, beautiful crowds I've ever gotten to play for," Swift emphasized how fortunate she felt to connect with her fans in Liverpool. She described them as newfound best friends she made that night.

Expressing gratitude for their support and attendance Swift conveyed heartfelt thanks to her Liverpool audience. "I'm so lucky to get to play show with people like you wanting to come to it. Thank you so, so so much for that. I love you Liverpool. Thank you."

The singer's sincere words reflect the special bond she shares with her fans. They highlight the memorable experience of performing live at such an iconic venue.

Taylor Swift surprises Liverpool fans with This Is What You Came For performance

During her second show in Liverpool Taylor Swift surprised fans by performing "This Is What You Came For," hit originally by Rihanna and her ex Calvin Harris. This marked a departure from her usual acoustic "surprise song" setlist. Typically, her setlist features her own tracks.

In video shared on X Swift can be seen engaging with the audience. She then launches into the song. She explained her choice, saying “Every single time I have an acoustic set, I’m always trying to think of things you might want to hear. Maybe things that might be a little bit unexpected.” She then playfully added “Let’s see how we did tonight.”

Advertisement

This decision to include a song not originally released under her name underscores Swift's desire to connect with her audience in new and unexpected ways. Fans were undoubtedly thrilled by this unique performance choice. It showcased Swift's versatility. And it highlighted her willingness to surprise and delight her devoted fans around the world.

ALSO READ: 'You Will Be Seeing Me': Kenya Moore Confirms She Is Here To Say Amid Reports Of RHOA Suspension

Taylor Swift reflects on ending eras tour after 100 shows

Taylor Swift's recent performances in Liverpool marked significant moments in her Eras Tour journey. Notably, she surprised fans by performing "This Is What You Came For" during her acoustic set. This track was originally by Rihanna and Calvin Harris. It was a departure from her usual repertoire.

Since its release in October 2016, Swift has only performed this song twice before. Once on piano at the Formula 1 US Grand Prix in Austin and again at a Super Saturday Night performance in Houston in February 2017.

The night before in Liverpool Swift celebrated a major milestone: her 100th Eras Tour show. During this memorable concert, she shared with the crowd that the tour would be concluding at the end of the year. In footage captured by fans, Swift expressed, "The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December."

Advertisement

After the show, Swift stayed up late to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This was during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony. There he and his teammates including Patrick Mahomes, received their championship rings.

Swift's final Eras Tour show in Liverpool on June 15 marked the conclusion of her time there. She plans to move on to Cardiff Wales. Her ability to surprise and connect with fans continues to define her tour experience. This showcases her versatility. It also highlights her dedication to creating memorable performances.

ALSO READ: Who Are Future Trunks and Kid Trunks In Dragon Ball? Explored