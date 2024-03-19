‘Unlike Premier League:’ Domino’s Takes Dig at Premier League for Not Deducting Man City’s Points Despite 115 Charges

Nottingham Forest was awarded a four-point Deduction for not following the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. This has awakened questions over the 115 charges looming over Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest slipped to the relegation zone due to a points deduction, becoming the second club to breach rules this season. Earlier this season, Everton also breached the same rules, resulting in a deduction of 10 points.

However, there has been no update on more than 100 charges pending against Manchester City for breaches that happened between 2009 and 2018. During this period, the club won three Premier League titles, three League Cups, and an FA Cup.

Domino’s Take a Dig at Premier League and Man City

Domino’s UK, in a recent tweet, poked fun at the pending charges against Manchester City. The pizza company wrote, “unlike Premier League points deductions, we do deliver to the Etihad,” referring to the delay in punishment for the club.

This invited some hilarious responses from the fans as they were amused by the tweet. While one fan wrote, “who’s the admin behind this page, man only drops bangers,” another one wrote, “Admin needs that RAISE.” Another person joined Domino’s in their dig as he wrote, “we’re all waiting for the charges to hit.”

Richard Masters Reveals Why Man City Hasn’t Received Any Penalty Yet

However, as per Premier League CEO Richard Masters, the nature of charges pressed against Forest or Everton are pretty different from the ones leveled against Man City. Hence, the latter has not received any penalty yet when the former clubs have already received a point deduction.

They are very different charges. If any club, whether the current champions or not, had been found in breach of the spending rules for the year '23, it would be in exactly the same position as Everton or Nottingham Forest.

"The volume and character of the charges laid before Man City, which I cannot talk about at all, are being heard in a completely different environment. There is a date set for that proceeding,” Masters said.