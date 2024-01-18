Warriors coach Dejan Milojević dies at 46 after team dinner: How did he pass away?

Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach, Dejan Milojević, aged 46, passed away suddenly following a private team dinner.

The NBA has postponed the Golden State Warriors scheduled game against the Utah Jazz as a mark of respect.

Dejan Milojević’s cause of death

Dejan Milojević reportedly suffered a "massive heart attack" during the team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was rushed to the hospital, but sadly, he did not survive.

Coach Steve Kerr and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver express grief

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed profound sorrow at Milojević's sudden demise, calling it a "shocking and tragic blow."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued a heartfelt statement mourning the loss.

“The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community. In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia,” wrote Silver.

Dejan is survived by his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa.

Condolences flooded social media following the untimely passing of Dejan Milojević

As the news of Dejan Milojević's untimely death was posted by Warriors' PR at around 12:24 p.m., the basketball community at large united in shared sadness.

Nikola Jokić, who Milojević coached in Mega Basket, expressed his grief on Twitter, writing, "Pocivaj u miru deki," which translates to "Rest in peace Deki."

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski shared a heartfelt tribute, saying, "You changed my life in such a short time. The most important thing you ever told me was to just smile! Your joy and laughs will forever be missed. Shine down on us from heaven. Rest In Peace Dejan Milojević."

Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen expressed his condolences, stating, "Awful news today. My deepest condolences to Coach Milojevic’s family and the Warriors organization."

Jazz owner Ryan Smith shared his sympathies, posting, "Our hearts go out to Milojevic family and the entire Warriors organization."

NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol offered his sincere condolences, saying, "My most sincere condolences to Dejan Milojevic’s family, friends, and everybody at the Warriors organization. What a tragic loss. May his memory be a blessing, rest in peace."

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves expressed his sorrow, stating, "My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Milojević’s family and to the entire Golden State organization. A terrible loss for the NBA community."

Dejan Milojević’s distinguished global basketball career

Milojević had a playing career as a power forward from 1994 to 2009. He notably played for FR Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro league teams including Beovuk, FMP, Budućnost, and Partizan.

His journey extended to international leagues, contributing to Pamesa Valencia in Spain and Galatasaray in Turkey. Milojević's prowess on the court was recognized with the honor of being named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three consecutive times.

Additionally, he made contributions to the Serbia and Montenegro national teams, securing EuroBasket gold in 2001.

After concluding his playing career in 2009, Milojević seamlessly transitioned to coaching. Three years later, he took on the role of head coach for Mega Basket in the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA).

On June 1, 2020, Milojević concluded his tenure with Mega Basket. Throughout eight seasons and 345 games, he maintained a record of 173 wins and 172 losses.

Notably, his time with Mega witnessed eleven players from the team being selected in the NBA draft, including notable names like Nikola Jokić, Vasilije Micić, and Ivica Zubac.

Milojević gained his initial exposure to the NBA during the 2018 season through a Summer League coaching stint with the Houston Rockets.

On January 28, 2021, Dejan Milojević assumed the role of head coach for Montenegrin club Budućnost, securing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

European basketball to the NBA

Milojević made a career move in June 2021. Opting to join the Golden State Warriors, he exercised the NBA opt-out clause in his contract with Budućnost.

On August 13, 2021, Dejan Milojević secured a position as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, having reportedly signed a "multiyear deal" with the team. Joining head coach Steve Kerr's coaching staff alongside incoming assistants Jama Mahlalela and Kenny Atkinson, Milojević assumed responsibility for coaching players in positions closer to the basket, including stretch four, power forward, forward-center, and center roles.

His primary focus was on developing the skills of the recently drafted young center, James Wiseman, as well as mentoring established players like Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

However, due to Wiseman's multiple injuries during the 2021–22 season, Milojević ended up dedicating more time to working with Looney. Milojević received credit for his role in helping Looney enhance his rebounding performance in both the regular season and the 2022 playoffs.

The pinnacle of Milojević's coaching journey with the Warriors came when the team won over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, securing the championship in a six-game series.

