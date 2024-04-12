Warriors on Three-Way Western Conference Tie After Stephen Curry Helps Them Beat Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors are now tapped in with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings in the NBA regular season all the above three stands at 45-35 record.

The Stephen Curry led Warriors held the Portland Trail Blazers at 100-92 after a neck to neck tussle in the last quarter of the game. With Curry contributing with the side leading 22 points, the game night saw a competitive shooting rally.

Stephen Curry's 22 points consisted of eight assists and seven rebounds where he saw a couple of supportive hands from Andrew Wiggins with 15 points along with Jonathan Kuminga's 19.

With their third straight victory, the Warriors are at nine wins and single loss in their last 10 games. Additionally, Curry's shooting stood at 36.4% where he compensated with assists and rebounds along with two blocks.

Also Read: ‘It’s Only Been Love’: Jrue Holiday Talks About His USD 135 Million Boston Celtics Extension

Kevon Looney Proved Useful against the Trail Blazers

Despite being relegated to the bench for the past six weeks, Kevon Looney showcased his veteran experience and reliability when called upon by Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the game against the Trail Blazers.

With key players like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson absent and Stephen Curry struggling to find his shot, the Warriors were in a precarious position trailing 85-82 with just over seven minutes remaining.

In a pivotal moment, Looney's entry into the game sparked an impressive 18-7 closing run that ultimately secured a 100-92 victory for the Warriors, elevating them from 10th to ninth place in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

During his 21 minutes on the court, Kevon Looney demonstrated his value to the team by leading in rebounds with 11, including crucial offensive boards and contributing four blocks and two steals.

Also Read: When Ex-NFL Star OJ Simpson’s Infamous Police Chase Interrupted 1994 NBA Finals on TV