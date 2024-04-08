Was Jon Jones Arrested Amid Assault Allegations? UFC Heavyweight Champion Responds to Viral Rumor

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been accused of misbehaving with two officials who came for drug testing at his home. He allegedly assaulted and threatened the life of the DFSI agent on March 30. ‘Bones’ was allegedly arrested on Saturday by police in New Mexico.

Crystal Martinez was the official who reported the case against the MMA fighter. Officer Gilbert Gallego said that Martinez and Jerome arrived at his residence at 4 pm and the Hall of Famer cooperated for the most part but did not do the urine test according to reports. He was also accused of misbehavior but the CCTV footage said otherwise. Martinez however said he threatened them by taking their phones when asked to do a blood test. However, Jones denied everything.

Jon Jones denies threatening officials

The MMA fighter justified his actions and made a post on Instagram. He denied all the accusations made against him and even uploaded CCTV footage to show that he was cordial with the officials. In the CCTV photos, he was seen giving high-fives to the officials and being amicable with them.

However, the MMA fighter did mention that they were unprofessional. He said, "I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone," Jones wrote. He added, "I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug.”

He also mentioned that he was having a party and that the officials should have come a little later. He allegedly said that the environment could be dangerous since there were a lot of people at the party. He again uploaded a Twitter post to clarify some more allegations and rumors of him getting arrested.

Jon Jones comes up with his clarification

He said that he had woken up in the morning to circulating reports of him getting arrested. He also mentioned that he was with his daughters in Texas for a volleyball tournament.

The MMA fighter is well aware of some of the past controversies that he has been a part of. He even mentioned that in his Twitter post. He narrated, “Must admit, it's disappointing to have to clarify these things again, but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. It's important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told.”

The Albuquerque Police Department has issued an investigation on the matter, but the verdict is yet to be finalized.

ALSO READ: UFC Champion Jon Jones Lands Himself in Serious Trouble After Threatening Drug Testing Agent