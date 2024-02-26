Watch: Christian Wood-Yasmine Lopez Saga Continues As Lakers Star’s Baby Mama Gets Arrested for Vandalizing His Car

Christian Wood and Yasmine Lopez's saga is getting worse with every passing day. The LA Lakers star finds himself in a bad family dispute involving the mother of his child.

The mother of his child, Yasmine Lopez, is shown in a video that the official "The Neighborhood Talk" Instagram account uploaded, allegedly vandalizing his parked car.

What did Lopez do?

Lopez could be seen leaping over the fence surrounding Wood's house in the video.

The Mercedes-Benz's hood was then repeatedly scratched by her vandalism. Lopez was reportedly later taken into custody by the authorities.

Wood's sister also offered her version of events, claiming that she was present at the house when Lopez hopped the fence and vandalized the car. She claimed to have spent the entire evening with her brother in a social media post. She disclosed that Lopez, along with three friends, had broken into the car and jumped over the fence.

Here is the video posted on Instagram:

What did Wood's sister claim?

She claims that after the neighbors called the police, Lopez was taken into custody. She also clarified that Tee Kissen, a star of Baddies East, wasn’t threatened with a shovel by Christian Wood.

The Lakers player was merely attempting to move the shovel from Tee's house, according to Wood's sister. Wood and his sister reportedly went to Tee's house to pick up the baby after Lopez was placed under arrest.

Additionally, Wood's sister stated that they refrained from making any calls to prevent CPS from becoming embroiled in the family conflict. She requested on social media that people not defame her brother, who was only trying to "locate" his son.

Both Wood and Lopez could be held legally accountable for their actions as the case develops. The incident is extremely serious, as evidenced by the involvement of law enforcement and the possibility of criminal charges.

