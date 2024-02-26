Why Is Jimmy Butler Suspended? Take a Look at Heat Pelicans Brawl Involving Zion Willamson and Four More Players

The Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelican didn’t put up a basketball clinic for the fans on February 23, but they made sure that the brawl kept the crowd rallying behind their teams.

However, the players involved in the brawl were not getting an easy way out from the NBA as the National Basketball Association suspended five players. The suspension is different for different players and varies from one to three games.

Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and center Thomas Bryant were all suspended for one game each for the Heat, while Bryant was suspended for three games without pay. Naji Marshall, a forward for the Pelicans, was suspended for one game and José Alvarado will miss the next three.

According to the league, Butler and Marshall received suspensions for starting and participating in an on-court altercation. Bryant and Alvarado were punished for fighting and fleeing the bench area during a game on the court. Jovic was disciplined for entering an on-court altercation after exiting the bench area.

The reason for the punishment

With 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, Kevin Love of Miami fouled Zion Williamson of New Orleans, starting the altercation. Butler and Marshall started fighting right away, and Alvarado and Bryant came off the bench to fight each other.

Just as things appeared to be calming down, Jovic got involved in another altercation that started close to the Heat bench. The experts were quick to point the blame on the referees for the altercation as they didn’t charge the players with fouls throughout the game, which they should have.

In the end, the Heat prevailed 106-95. After receiving technical fouls, Alvarado, Bryant, Butler, and Marshall were removed from the game.

When will they serve their punishments?

During the game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, Alvarado and Marshall started serving their suspensions. The suspensions of Bryant, Butler, and Jovic will start on Monday, February 26, when the team plays the Sacramento Kings.

Bryant will make his comeback for the Utah Jazz game on Saturday, March 2, and Alvarado will make his comeback for the Indiana Pacers game on Friday, March 1.

