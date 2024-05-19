Bigg Boss 17 contestants are doing pretty well for themselves. Many contestants have bagged back-to-back projects recently. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that the reality show's promising contestant Rinku Dhawan has bagged a meaty role in Colors' show Udaariyaan. The show is slated for a generation leap and it will witness a couple of new entries and a few exits.

Rinku Dhawan to play a prominent role in Udaariyaan

Recently, Colors released a new promo of Udaariyaan wherein fresh faces were introduced. The show will now have popular TV star Avinesh Rekhi as the new male lead of the show. Meanwhile, Aditi Bhagat has been retained in the show and will play Aasma's daughter Haniya. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Rinku Dhawan from Bigg Boss 17 has been roped in to play a prominent character in the project. Udaariyaan is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Sources tell us that she has already reached Chandigarh to commence the shoot on the sets of Udaariyaan.

Take a look at the new promo of Udaariyaan

Apart from Avinesh Rekhi and Aditi Bhagat, the show will have actress Shreya Patni playing the role of Meher. Interestingly, Avinesh's character in the show will be named Sarab. For the uninitiated, Rekhi played a character with the same name in the popular show Chhoti Sardarni.

More about Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan started off with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya essaying the characters of Fateh, Tejo, and Jasmine respectively. Post leap, the makers roped in actors Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, and Sonakshi Batra as the lead faces of the show.

With yet another leap, the makers introduced Aditi Bhagat, Anuraj Chahal, and Alisha Parveen. Now, with the latest leap, the show will have Avinesh, Aditi, and Shreya being the new faces of the show.

More about Rinku Dhawan

Rinku Dhawan is a renowned name in the television world. She is known for her roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Wada Raha among others.

When contacted, Rinku remained unavailable for comment.

