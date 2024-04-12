Watch: Female Fan Caught Barking at Jalen Brunson Courtside During Celtics vs Knicks

Jalen Brunson is killing it on the court, and he's untouchable for any NBA defense. The ex-Mavs player completely dominated the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, but something unexpected happened during the game.

A lady on the sidelines stole all the attention when she playfully barked at Brunson while he was standing there.

What was the incident?

Jalen Brunson was about to do the inbound when an unidentified woman on the sidelines made a barking gesture toward the Knicks point guard. However, her actions backfired as she got caught on camera and quickly became a viral sensation, with fans poking fun at her.

ALSO READ: Huge Knicks Fan Ben Stiller Loses His Lid Over NBA’s L2M Report on Controversial Jalen Brunson No-Call

Jalen’s juggernaut against Celtics

This was the fifth game on the trot where Brunson scored more than 35 points. The All-Star point guard scored 39 points and led his team to a confidence-boosting win over the best team in the league this season.

Brunson played 30 minutes and made 15 of his 23 field goal attempts, collected 2 rebounds, and dished out four assists. One of the important aspects was how Brunson was on 39 points and didn’t play in the fourth quarter or he could have scored 50 points. Throughout the game, NBA fans were in awe of Brunson's effective scoring.

The Celtics remain the first seed even after the loss

The Celtics didn't suffer too much of a loss because they had already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference going into the game. Nevertheless, it was unexpected to see Boston's elite starting lineup get into an early hole from which they were unable to escape.

ALSO REACH: Fact Check: Did Jayson Tatum Really Say He’s Steph Curry’s “Proud Father” After Celtics Decimated Warriors? Find Out



