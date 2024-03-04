Fact Check: Did Jayson Tatum Really Say He’s Steph Curry’s “Proud Father” After Celtics Decimated Warriors? Find Out

The Golden State Warriors are having a very inconsistent season, but nobody expected a result like this against the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum-led Celtics hammered the Curry-led Warriors by a staggering 52 points. This became the Golden State Warriors’ third-worst loss in team history. The Celtics' 140-88 victory on Sunday looks like a statement victory for Boston.

Golden State has been a persistent opponent, going back to their 2022 NBA Finals matchup. Tatum made just 13 shots but ended up with 27 points and five assists. Meanwhile, Curry shot 2 of 13 for four points in the final 16 minutes of the game, including 0 of 9 from three-point range.

Curry's and the other starters' nights were cut short as Boston built an insurmountable 82-38 halftime lead. Curry had no answers for the Celtics' offensive barrage and defensive coverages in the first half.

NBA fans were made aware of a mocking tweet that Jayson Tatum had posted on Instagram following the game. The caption for the post, which features Tatum and Curry's "AI" figure with the former holding the latter while they look like toddlers, reads, "Proud father of Steph Curry"

When fans found out, they were in disbelief. But it's not an actual post. The spoof basketball account on X, known as "NBA Centel", was the source of the widely shared tweet. This is just one of many deceptive photoshops the handle shared as part of the theme on their parody page.

Are the Warriors suffering after the 2022 NBA title?

The Warriors and Steph Curry aren't used to losing by landslide scores. However, they seem to be growing accustomed to it lately.

After defeating the Boston Celtics to win the 2022 NBA title, the Warriors have transformed but in a bad way. Last season, they battled to stay in the top six races and ultimately came in sixth.

With 22 games remaining in the season, they are three games behind the sixth seed in the loss column and four games above .500, good for ninth place in the West.

