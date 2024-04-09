Watch: Elly De La Cruz Shows Mind-blowing Power and Speed with 450 Foot Inside Park Homerun

Elly De La Cruz did something incredible recently. He hit the first two home runs of the season and that too while running a 450-metres. This became his first inside-the-park drive in his career and the Cincinnati Reds won the match holding off the Milwaukee Brewers 10 to 8. His massive run was over the Internet and fans were going crazy.

De La Cruz had hit three hits and he scored four times. The power of his hit and the speed with which he ran, had taken everyone's breath away.

Della Cruz runs a difficult 450-run

The Cincinnati Reds shortstop showed not only his great strength but also a huge amount of speed and helped win his team 10 to 8 over the Mewaki Brewers. The length of his run was measured by Statcast and it came up to 450 feet with a velocity of 112.3 mph. This has also gotten into the ranks for the 4th longest homer of the young season.

The video was also up on Reddit and the fans were in awe of the young baseball player. Albeit he could complete the run because of a missed diving catch by Brewer’s center fielder Sal Frelick, even then, De La Cruz achieved this and he ran around the base paths at only 14.96 seconds which is incredible given that it was 450 meters long.

He has had the average fastest sprint in MLB for the last season and apparently, he hit 30.1 feet per second on his iconic run. Let’s get to know more about this incredible young athlete.

Elle Del La Cruz and his incredible speed

He is the very first player with an inside-the-park and outside-the-park home run in the same game. This comes after Amed Rosario who was with the Cleveland Guardians and he achieved it against the Kansas City Royals in 2011.

De la Cruz is special because he achieved homeruns from both sides of the plate. He hit the bat left-handed but dashed around the field as a right-handed hitter. He is only 22 and the Dominican professional infielder is already achieving great feats in his baseball career.

What do you think about his in-field run?

