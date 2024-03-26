Watch: Fan Breaches Security and Invades Ground to Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet and Hug Him During RCB vs PBKS IPL Match

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru played their second match against Punjab Kings at their home ground M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. We all know the fanbase former RCB skipper Virat Kohli enjoys and it is surely unmatched when he plays at the team’s home ground, as the crowd goes berserk just to get a glimpse of him.

Fan touches Virat’s feet during RCB vs PBKS

Often fans have been spotted breaching security and approaching the former Indian captain on the field to touch his feet and meet him personally. A similar incident happened during the RCB vs PBKS clash when a fan breached security and rushed to Kohli, ahead of the beginning of Bengaluru’s inning.

The fan was seen running to Virat on the ground and immediately fell on his feet to touch them and then stood up to hug Kohli. The security people immediately followed him, captured him and then took him away.

Reacting to the visuals, a fan took to Twitter and wrote, “Every fan wants to meet the (goat emoji) Kohli.” Describing how meeting Kohli is a dream of so many fans, a fan wrote, “Dream of many people,” while another one wrote, “Bro touched god feet.”

RCB vs PBKS

Earlier, in the match, Kohli took the catch of PBKS batter Jonny Bairstow to claim his 173rd catch and became the Indian batter with most catches in the T20 format, surpassing Suresh Raina, who earlier held the record. He later successfully took skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s catch as well to dismiss him.

The match ended in Bengaluru’s favour as they successfully chased the target of 177 runs, posted by Punjab Kings who were sent to bat first by RCB after winning the toss. Kohli played a crucial role in Bengaluru’s chase as he smashed a power-packed innings of 77 runs off just 49 balls, with 11 fours and 2 sixes.

Bengaluru started off their IPL 2024 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener game at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium on March 22, 2024. However, the game didn’t go Bengaluru’s way as they lost to Chennai by 6 wickets with 8 balls remaining in the match.