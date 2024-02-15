Watch: Fearless Chiefs Fans Tackle Fleeing Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooter, Praised For Heroics

An unfortunate day for the Kansas City Chiefs and the fans, as the unexpected shooting caused chaos everywhere. But while there were fans who were running to save their own lives, there were some brave ones who took down one of the shooters, with their bare hands. The video of their bravery is going viral on the internet.

Kansas City Chiefs fan tackled down a shooter

As the chaos unfolded, a man wearing a brown jacket and a white cloth covering his mask sprinted through the crowd, believed to be one of the shooters. Suddenly, a brave fan chased after him and swiftly grabbed hold of his legs, causing the shooter to stumble onto the pavement. Just as he was about to make his escape, another fan spotted his attempt and leaped onto him.

Before long, additional fans began swarming in and surrounded the shooter. They piled on top of each other, forming a human wall that captured the shooter. This courageous act during the Chiefs parade on Wednesday has become one of the most talked-about moments. The footage of this incident is spreading like wildfire, and fans can't get enough of it.

How did fans react to shooters being held down by Chiefs supporters

The sight of Chiefs fans apprehending one of the shooters has become a viral sensation online. "Good guys without guns," a fan remarked, amazed by the Chiefs supporters who successfully subdued the shooter.

"Give them each a Super Bowl ring!!!" another fan tweeted. These people definitely deserve a reward for their bravery.

"That’s what taking action looks like. America could use more of this" a fan commented. America could definitely benefit from more of this, as we need more individuals who are willing to take action.

"They are praising that there was over 800 law enforcement officers with guns present who ran towards danger, BUT men without guns took this guy down!!" Tweeted one fan. It's a proud moment to see people without guns taking down people with weapons.

The police have reported that the shooting incident resulted in 22 people getting injured. Sadly, one person lost their life, and the authorities have detained three individuals for further investigation. Although the exact count of injured individuals is unknown, the fire department estimates it to be around 22.