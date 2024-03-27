Watch: Former NFL Star Vince Young Knocked Unconscious By Suckerpunch In Wild Texas Bar Fight

According to TMZ, Vince Young was involved in a frantic bar brawl last month, which concluded with him being sucker punched in the face, and presumably getting knocked out. A video of a Houston bar fight involving former NFL quarterback Vince Young has circulated on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place in early February at Tokyo Joe's in the Heights. In the clip, Young seems to be knocked unconscious by a punch to the face. The Houston Police Department stated that bar staff members were involved in the altercation, and were the ones who contacted 911. They allegedly requested everyone involved in the incident to leave.

The TMZ video showed Young fighting with three men before things became violent. According to the reports, Young is seen in the footage sporting a white cap and a black shirt. He is gazing in the opposite direction when he is hit in the face and thrown to the ground.

The video clip reveals that the experience lasted a little more than a minute. It begins with Young fighting with some men at the pub. It's unclear what was said, but things swiftly went south. As things became more heated, the number of people fighting increased.

Another man appears to toss a drink, and the battle moves to the bar's corner. Things appear to be settling down until Young is caught off guard by a punch.

Houston police verified that the fight took place at about 10 p.m. on February 4. They claim that a manager, a doorman, and another employee were all named as complainants on their police report of the event.

The manager informed HPD officers that he was assaulted with a bottle and elbowed in the face by suspects. He informed them that the individuals involved had previously caused similar difficulties.

When cops arrived, HPD stated that all of the suspects had left. As a result, HPD was unable to provide ABC13 with the identities or numbers of suspects implicated.

According to HPD, the management did not wish to file charges. He explained that all he wanted to do was record what had transpired.

Young is a Houston native. He is widely recognized as one of the greatest collegiate quarterbacks of all time. During his stay at the University of Texas, he finished second in the Heisman Trophy vote.

Eyewitness News reached out to the former NFL great for comment, but he did not respond.

