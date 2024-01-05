Top 5 most memorable moments in College Football National Championship Game history

With the 2023 season of NCAA Football coming to an end with the CFP Championship game on January 8, it's time we look back in history. There are so many memorable moments in the history of the College Football National Championship game. Let's have a look at the top five most memorable ones.

Vince Young's Sprint to National Title - January 4, 2006

The 2006 Rose Bowl was a memorable game for both teams. USC, who was undefeated, was on their 34-game winning streak. They were on the lookout for their third straight national title. However, standing between them was Texas and its star quarterback Vince Young. In the final game, Young threw for a total of 267 yards and ran for 200 more extra 200.

It's unarguably one of the greatest games of college football and has been a part of numerous documentaries. However, the snippet that many of us have in our mind is of Young making the eighty-yard line and springing to the end zone, with just 19 seconds left. Those 19 seconds turned the tables and Texas claimed the national title.

California Versus Stanford 1982

Stanford and U.C. Berkeley have one of the greatest rivalries in college football. On November 20, 1982, Stanford's senior quarterback John Elway was defeated in the last game of his college football career. The ending of that game became one of the most memorable moments of college football history, popularly called The Play.

The Play occurred when Berkeley's Kevin Moen picked up a kick made by Stanford, leading to five lateral passes. Even though the band of Stanford took the field assuming the game was over, the ball never left the play. Moen caught the final five passes and scored the game-winning touchdown. This play still remains a great case study for sports experts.

UCLA vs USC

In 1987, UCLA and USC were competing for a sport in the Rose Bowl, the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship win. When UCLA and USC faced off, the game was intense. With just ten minutes left in the game, the scoreboard was showing both the teams having the same score. USC's quarterback Toby Page called a pass but noticed UCLA covering.

So take the moment into consideration, he passed the ball to O.J. Simpson, the young running back and Simpson ran 64 yards, making an incredible touchdown. This touchdown helped the team win the game. Interestingly, it's believed that this is the breakout moment for O.J. Simpson.

Ohio State vs Michigan - Ten-Year War

Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines have got one of the most famous and biggest rivalries in college football. The rivalry began in 1969 on November 22. During the game between them, most were the supporters of OSU, thanks to coach Woody Hayes. So in the first half, the Buckeyes had the upper hand.

But the tables turned during the second game and Michigan started to lead the game. The Wolverines were indeed looking for blood and won the game by 24-12. That game went down as one of the greatest upsets of all time, giving birth to the rivalry of the two teams. This rivalry is famously called The Ten-Year War.

'Miracle in Miami' - Miami vs Boston College

Another moment that is considered one of the most memorable ones happened between the University of Miami and Boston College on November 23, 1984, during the Orange Bowl game. Boston took an early lead in that game but by the end of the game, the lead was Miami. Boston's quarterback threw a 63-yard pass, caught by Gerard Pheland.

Thanks to this play, Boston was able to win the game and this specific game was nicknamed 'Hail Flutie'. Why? It's because, throughout the game, Flutire made a total of 472 yards and threw a total of four touchdowns. With that, he became the first-ever quarterback to make a pass of 10,000 yards for his college football career.

