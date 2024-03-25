Hollywood diva, Hailee Steinfeld recently joined her boyfriend and Buffalo Bills QB, Josh Allen's sister, Nicala Madden, at her gender reveal party. News of their attendance quickly spread after a short clip from the party was shared on TikTok. In the video, both Steinfeld and Allen confidently predicted that the baby would be a boy, and their prediction turned out to be correct.

"I think it's going to be a boy," Allen stated with certainty.

Steinfeld chimed in, "I'm also feeling like it's going to be a boy."

What’s Cooking Between Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld?

As per the exclusive report from PEOPLE Magazine published by Tommy McArdle, a close source said Josh Allen and Hailee­ Steinfeld's relationship is se­rious, and they both value kee­ping it private. The source also me­ntioned that both Steinfeld and Alle­n prioritize family. Furthermore, the­ source stated that Hailee­ is in a good place in her life and is ope­n to the idea of settling down with the­ right person.



Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld: Overview Of Their Relationship Timeline

May 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted together on a date night in New York City.

July 2023: A few months later, they were seen vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple was seen enjoying the sun, swimming, and each other's company. This trip only fueled the dating rumors that had already started circulating after their New York City sighting.

October 2023: In October 2023, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended an NHL game together. They were spotted watching the season opener on October 12th, 2023, between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

December 2023: Throughout the 2023 season, Josh Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, has been a vocal supporter of him and the Buffalo Bills. She was spotted cheering him on at SoFi Stadium as the Bills faced off against the Chargers.

March 2024: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen went on a romantic trip to Paris. Their visit happened to coincide with Paris Fashion Week, which typically takes place from late February to early March. The couple was spotted enjoying several dinner dates. They were photographed leaving the after-party for the Miu Miu fashion show on March 5th. The lovebirds were seen holding hands as they entered a restaurant at the Hôtel de Crillon.

NFL fans just cannot wait for the new lovebirds in town to go public with their relationship or do a soft launch on Instagram!