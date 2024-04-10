Watch: IShowSpeed Takes Shots At Logan Paul by Wishing Luck for Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson Fight

Logan Paul and KSI’s hydration drink company Prime Hydration posted a video where Logan Paul told KSI that he had a surprise, covering his eyes and camera panned at popular streamer IShowSpeed. Logan Paul told KSI that he signed Speed, to which KSI hilariously said, No, But Why.

IShowSpeed quickly started to do what he is best at, and Speed started trolling KSI and claiming he now owns PRIME. He even named himself IShowPrime.

Speed then hugged Logan Paul and took a shot at him, mentioning Jake Paul’s upcoming fight with Mike Tyson.

Speed pretended he didn’t know Logan Paul and called him by his brother Jake Paul’s name, “Congrats on that Mike Tyson fight, Jake,” which shocked Logan Paul, and he hilariously said, “No.”

Jake Paul, the younger brother of Logan Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, will face one of the greatest boxers ever at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Netflix will stream the game between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson for free globally.

Jake Paul's Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: WIN (KO)

