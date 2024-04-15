Watch: LeBron James Interrupted by Goat Sounds After His Triple Double Vs Pelicans Helps Lakers Secure 8th Seed

In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-108 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, LeBron James found himself in a familiar situation – addressing the media. However, this time, the 21-year veteran faced an unexpected interruption, as his teammates decided to have a bit of fun with him.

Goat Sounds Disrupt LeBron James' Interview

As James spoke to reporters in the locker room, his teammates could be heard making unmistakable goat noises in the background, a playful jab at his status as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in the basketball world. This wasn't the first time his colleagues had pulled this prank, but James remained unfazed, powering through the interruption with his usual professionalism.

A Nod to LeBron James' Greatness

The goat sounds were a clear reference to LeBron James' unparalleled skills and achievements on the court. On Sunday, he once again showcased his remarkable abilities, recording a triple-double with 28 points, 17 assists, and 11 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a crucial victory that secured the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Preparing for the Play-In Rematch

With the win, the Lakers set up a rematch against the Pelicans in the 7 vs. 8 play-in tournament game on Tuesday. LeBron acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying:

"These games are going to be extremely hard, extremely physical. I am looking at this as a two-game playoff series. They have multiple days to sit on that feeling and sit with that taste in their mouth of the loss. They will be ready for us, and we have to come in with the same sense of urgency."

Despite the Lakers' regular-season success against the Pelicans, James remained focused on the task at hand, recognizing the need for adjustments in the high-stakes play-in game.

"There are things we can take from tonight. But at the end of the day, the game on Tuesday is a new game and a new opportunity for us to get better," James said.

As the Lakers prepare for their play-in clash, LeBron's unwavering determination and his teammates' lighthearted ribbing serve as a testament to the team's camaraderie and the respect they hold for their leader's legendary status.

