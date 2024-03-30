Watch: LeBron James’s Heartwarming Moment With Former Heat Teammate And His Family Ahead of Lakers vs Pacers

LeBron James was touted to be the future of the NBA when he was drafted into the league and he didn’t disappoint anyone. The King as he is fondly called, is in the 21st season of his NBA career and still going strong.

However, not all number-one picks in the NBA draft get to fulfill their potential and make a grand name for themselves.

Oden and LeBron meetup

The top pick of the 2007 NBA Draft, Greg Oden, had a brief career and was present at the Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He was in town to watch the Indiana Pacers versus the Los Angeles Lakers game.

He was accompanied by his daughter Londyn and wife Sabrina at the game. The moment of the night for Oden and his family came just before tip-off, as James had a conversation with them.



James is known for his closeness to his family and respect for his former teammates, and that was on display in Oden’s case as well. The four-time NBA champion extended his hand to Oden's wife and daughter and also asked Oden's daughter to snap a photo with him.

James also signed a jersey for her that she had brought with her. Before James returned to the court to resume his practice, the former teammates also had a little laugh together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 5 Moments That Prove LeBron James Is the Biggest Troll in NBA

Oden's short career in the NBA

Oden didn’t fulfill his potential, which would be an understatement as the former No. 1 pick in the draft struggled with injuries and couldn’t make a mark. He was a part of the NBA for six seasons but only appeared in three seasons.

He participated in the 2008–09 and 2009–10 NBA seasons for the Trail Blazers. 2013–14 was the final season of his career in the NBA, and it was with James and the Miami Heat. Oden suffered several injuries that ended his career.

ALSO READ: Here's What Draymond Green Allegedly Said Which Led To His Ejection Against Magic; Read On