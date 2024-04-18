Watch: Nic Batum's Ridiculous Block on Tyler Herro Propels 76ers to 1-Point Win Over Heat

The Miami Heat were all set to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament and probably prepared a lot on how to stop the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris. However, it was Nic Batum who decided to surprise the Miami Heat on both ends of the floor and lead them to a stunning victory. Batum’s heroic block against Herro is the talking point of the game.

Batum’s block on Herro

The Frenchman was having a solid game in terms of scoring points, as he had one of his season's highest-scoring games. However, the game will be remembered for the block by Batum on Tyler Herro in the last minute of the game. If we call it a game-winning block, it's not an exaggeration.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, the clutch play was made. With the Heat trailing 99-96, Tyler Herro attempted a big 3-pointer, but Batum got his hand on the shot just in time to block it.

Batum’s stats against the Miami Heat

Batum had 20 points in the game, including six 3-pointers. In addition to that, he had five rebounds and a crucial block late in the game. The former Clippers star started slowly and scored just 3 points in the first half but turned up the heat in the second half and scored 17 points.

What did Tyrese Maxey say?

Maxey stated, “His defensive versatility is second to none. Tonight, he guarded Herro, he guarded (Jimmy) Butler, he guarded Bam Adebayo at times. What he’s doing for this team has been remarkable. We appreciate him. We’re going to need him down the stretch and he’s a big part of what we’re trying to do. Tonight, he hit some big shots. He is the star of the night.”

The 76ers will now start their playoff journey against the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

