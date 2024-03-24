Watch: Patrick Mahomes' Extreme Flexibility Can Give Olivia Dunne Some Competition

During the NFL offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is working hard to remain in shape with a rigorous training program. Patrick posted a video of this routine on Instagram, and the hard workout he undertakes is similar to the workouts performed by LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Patrick's hard training, which he uploaded on Instagram, is quite similar to the routine that LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne follows. This dedicated approach to training reflects Mahomes' drive to perform at his best on the field and his commitment to greatness to remain at the top of his game.

Mahomes appears to be enjoying his off-season break. What Mahomes does not lose is his fitness; by following an exercise program similar to that of an expert gymnast such as Olivia Dunne, Mahomes exhibits his adaptability and dedication to athletic greatness.

Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award at Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP title, guiding the Chiefs to a stunning 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP led his team down the field in overtime, raced to convert on fourth down and finished the comeback victory with a three-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Advertisement

Mahomes and the Kansas City offense struggled early on, trailing 10-3 at halftime against a swarming 49ers defense. However, they rallied in the second half in a back-and-forth struggle to push the game into overtime, and when the 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal, it opened the way for some Mahomes magic.

Mahomes began his seventh season with the Chiefs in 2023, and his sixth as a starter (2018-23). He is the youngest player in history to win both the league MVP and the Super Bowl. He is the only NFL QB in the 21st century to earn both league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season (2022). In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the first round (10th overall). The Chiefs sold the No. 27 overall pick, a third-round pick, and their 2018 first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in order to move up to the 10th slot to choose Mahomes.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes’ Passionate Pre-Draft Letter To All NFL Franchises Leaves Fans Believing: ‘He Predicted His Own Future’