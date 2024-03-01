Patrick Mahomes’ Passionate Pre-Draft Letter To All NFL Franchises Leaves Fans Believing: ‘He Predicted His Own Future’

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star Quarterback has left an inedible mark in history. He has won 3 Super Bowl, one this year against San Francisco 49ers and in all the Super Bowl, this man has gained the status of MVP. But did you know, that even before joining his NFL team, he spoke about how passionate he is about the game and how much he is worth to the sport.

You might not believe, but his pre-draft letter to the NFL showed how courageous and great Patrick Mahomes actually is. Before the 2017 NFL Draft, Patrick Mahomes took an unusual strategy to demonstrate his value to NFL teams. He sent a Cover Letter addressed to each team, expressing his strong ambition and drive to excel at the top level of football.

What did Patrick Mahomes’ cover letter say?

While the details of Mahomes' letter remain unknown, its significance is seen throughout his unattainable ascension to become one of the most spectacular quarterbacks in NFL history.

According to the letter released in The Players Tribune, Mahomes wrote:

"Dear NFL Coaches and General Managers, For months now, I've been answering your questions to the best of my ability. Walking you through my game tape, reciting plays back to you and breaking down my decision-making process, from what time I go to bed to what I eat for breakfast every morning.”

He added, "You've watched me run and jump and lift weights and throw the ball as far as I can. You've wondered aloud if I can adjust to the speed of the pro game and adapt to the complexity of an NFL offense. All of those things are important and, for the most part, they all involve football in some way. But they're still not quite football. They're not the same as being out there in a game, in the huddle with my team.”

Mahomes continued, "I will not whine or complain during the process. I won't be a distraction, on or off the field. I will put in the hours to master your playbook. I won't stop until I get everything right, down to the smallest detail. I may make mistakes along the way. And I won't win every single game I play during my career. I won't retire with a perfect passer rating or zero career interceptions. But I'll try as hard as anybody.

In his letter further, the player said, "I'm ready to start the journey to a championship. And, more than anything else in the world, I'm ready to suit up and play some football. The sooner we can get to it, the better.” “Just wait until you see me in the huddle,” Mahomes wrote, concluding his letter.

Fans admire Patrick Mahomes as he ‘has already exceeded everything he wrote in this letter’

Patrick Mahomes is admired by many and his fans has showered love after reading the letter. As per his fans, the man has accomplished more than what “he wrote” in the letter. On X, one fan wrote, “@PatrickMahomes has already exceeded everything he wrote in this letter beyond what could have been imagined.”

Another fan got motivated seeing the letter and expressed, “My God!!!!!!!!!! I am ready to run through a brick wall!!!!!!!!”

One other fan showed his admiration and spoke on how inspiring Mahomes is as “he predicted his own future” and made a name for himself. The user wrote, “Patrick Mahomes is absolutely amazing! He predicted his future. He put it all out there for every team and I'm so glad the Chiefs got him. "It’s keeping your guys motivated ... and having the determination to bring your team back from seemingly certain defeat in the 4th quarter.

Meanwhile, Mahomes has gone on to become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. At the age of 28, he has already won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two NFL Most Valuable Player honors (in 2018 and 2022).

