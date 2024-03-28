Watch: Steph Curry goes viral over telling response to Draymond Green ejection before kicking chair after dagger 3

In an eventful NBA showdown at the Kia Center, the Golden State Warriors clinched a 101-93 victory over the Orlando Magic, but not without its share of drama. Early into the game, Draymond Green was ejected.

Why was Draymond Green Ejected? And Steph Curry's response

The Warriors secured a 101-93 victory, a game that saw Curry make crucial contributions despite not having his most efficient shooting night. This performance was critical given Draymond Green's ejection early in the game, an event that sparked a wide range of reactions, notably from Curry himself.

Draymond Green was ejected from the game within the first three minutes, setting off a chain of events that would define the night. The ejection followed Green receiving two consecutive technical fouls for arguing with referee Ray Acosta over a foul called on teammate Andrew Wiggins. This marked Green's fourth ejection of the season, underscoring his reputation for on-court confrontations.

The foul in question led to a Paolo Banchero and-1, tying the game at 6-6, a moment that seemed to catalyze the subsequent altercation between Green and Acosta. The Warriors, embroiled in a fierce play-in race, could not afford distractions. Yet, as Green walked off the court, all eyes turned to Steph Curry, whose response to the situation was one of visible disappointment, almost in tears, as per fans.

Caught on camera, Curry's demeanor was that of watching crucial pillars of his team's defense and morale being escorted off the floor. Despite Green's early departure, the Warriors clinched victory over the Magic. The ejection set the stage for a challenging game for the Warriors, particularly for Curry, who, despite an off-night shooting, ended the game with 17 points, 10 assists, and a crucial three-pointer that sealed the win for his team.

Curry's performance, encapsulated by a 6/18 shooting from the field, underscored his crucial role in the Warriors' lineup, especially in clutch moments. His performance was punctuated by a significant three-pointer dagger in the closing moments of the game, a shot that not only secured the win but also served as an emotional release for the two-time MVP. Following the shot, Curry's frustration and relief were noticeable as he kicked a chair courtside. This act of frustration, paired with his signature "night-night" celebration.

The Warriors' victory over the Magic, elevating their record to 38-34, keeps their playoff hopes alive, positioning them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.