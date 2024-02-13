Watch: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sing 'You Belong With Me' As Chiefs Star Comes Up With Sweet Lyrical Twist

After winning the Super Bowl 2024, the Chiefs and its tight end Travis Kelce went out to celebrate their Championship win. Travis seemed to have a very important question for Taylor Swift. He used her song You Belong With Me to ask it during the Super Bowl 2024 afterparty. But the lyrics seemed to have a little twist.

Travis Kelce confessed his love for Taylor Swift through her song

Travis Kelce and her girlfriend Taylor Swift celebrated the Super Bowl 2024 win of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Resorts World. The Chainsmokers were the DJ at the Super Bowl afterparty and played the 2008 hits of Taylor Swift, honoring the incredible win by the Chiefs.

One such song that The Chainsmokers played was Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me. The internet's favorite couple was seen jamming to the song, as seen in the viral video of the two from the party. During the chorus of the song, Travis seemed to change the lyrics with his own sweet twist.

"Are you in love with me?" Travis sang, with the changed lyrics. "You belong with me," when the chorus came, he pointed at him, but was seen looking in Taylor's direction. Travis was standing next to the DJ in the booth, while Taylor stood at a distance. But no distance can stop them from singing the song together, for each other.

But the two weren't alone in the club. They brought their parents as well, as seen in the recently uploaded TikTok by Travis Kelce. Everyone seemed to be having a fun night. Now that the Super Bowl is done, what's next in the relationship of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? What do you think?

