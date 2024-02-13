Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Shares His TAKE On Heated Sideline Moment With Travis Kelce At Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl 2024 was won by the Kansas City Chiefs who beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. A moment from the weekend's game is going viral on the internet where Travis Kelce is seen yelling at the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid revealed how he feels about this situation and Kelce's reaction.

Andy Reid's take on viral heated moment with Chiefs tight end

Travis Kelce was seen yelling at Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines during the Super Bowl 2024. From what it appears, Travis appeared to lose his cool, and all the heat was directed towards Andy. But according to Reid, that just keeps the head coach young.

"He keeps me young. He caught me off balance. Normally, I give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me," Andy Reid had said during a post-game conversation with CBS. So when it comes to Andy Reid, he's cool with what happened during the sidelines. Travis appears to be the same.

After Andy Reid, Travis Kelce shared his take about the same during a post-game internet. "I'm going to keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world. but I was just telling him how much I love him," Chiefs tight end said to ESPN. Travis might love Andy but there's no way he was yelling at him.

As per commentator Jim Nantz, Travis Kelce was upset about the fact that he was at the sideline while Noah Gray went in his place. "Keep me in!' What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game. Noah Gray went in and he had to block" Jim revealed. But all and all, everything's good between Travis and Andy.

Will Andy Reid retire from the league after 25 career seasons?

Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth Super Bowl with Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. The three out of four Super Bowl wins for the Chiefs came under Andy Reid. But he's been with the team since 2013 and after the Super Bowl 2024 win, fans are wondering if he's taking retirement.

Talking to media representatives during a press conference, a day after the Super Bowl win, the Chiefs' head coach threw some light on retirement plans. "I haven’t even thought about (retirement). People keep asking me. I haven’t really gone there. I haven’t really thought about it," Andy Reid said, according to NFL reporter Jeff Darlington.

So from Andy Reid's side, it's crystal clear that he's not retiring from the league. It's been a long run to the Super Bowl and the Chiefs coach would want to have some time off and have fun before getting back to work. One reason behind the Chiefs' consistent success is the player's love for coaches. Everyone just loves Andy Reid.

