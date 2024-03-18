Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Break Up at Some Point of Time in Their Relationship?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are among the most popular and talked-about couples on the internet. However, more than their relationship, recently, their breakup has been trending. There have been speculations that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift broke up their relationship at some point in the past. But how true are these speculations?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still dating?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still dating; there's no doubt about that. But there's still a lot to be cleared up about whether or not they broke up in the past. Recently, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's breakup has been trending in reference to their hard times in the past.

However, the truth is that no official source has reported that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift broke up in the past. The celebrity couple might have stayed differently on multiple occasions, but that's just because of work. If anything, the two have been noted to have been spending more and more time together in the past.

So, in simple words, there's a rare chance that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ever broke up in the past. Talking about the present, their romance has been getting more and more close to each other. In fact, there's a very good chance that Travis Kelce will use the NFL's off-time to think of engagement with Taylor.

How much is Travis Kelce worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Travis Kelce is worth $50 million. Kelce's $50 million net worth combines his income from multiple sources. This includes his income from the Kansas City Chiefs, his endorsement contract, his investments in real estate, his businesses, and so much more.

How tall is Travis Kelce compared to Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. He is 6 feet 5 inches, or 193 cm, tall. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is 5 feet 11 inches. Standing next to each other, the two look really cute together.

