‘What a Time to Be Alive’: Conor McGregor Praises Dana White Ahead of UFC 300 for THIS Reason

UFC legend Conor McGregor is pumped about UFC 300, but what exactly had him so hyped? Just days before the historic UFC 300 event, UFC president Dana White made a surprise announcement. He revealed a major increase in performance bonuses for fighters competing at the stacked fight card.

Instead of the standard $50,000 bonus, athletes now have a shot at winning a whopping $300,000! How did Conor McGregor react to this fighter-friendly change?

McGregor Cheers for Increased UFC 300 Bonuses

During the spirited UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, Dana White faced a direct challenge from the fighters gathered on stage. Prompted by past events, they asked for a significant increase in performance bonuses. Dana turned to the athletes, querying, "What should it be raised to?" The collective response was emphatic: "$300,000!"

Without hesitation, Dana declared, "It's done!" This exchange underscored a pivotal moment in UFC's approach to fighter compensation. Subsequently, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to express his approval and support for the increased bonuses.

He enthusiastically tweeted, "Huge shout out @danawhite and the @ufc upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! God speed Dana and team at @ufc, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing ladies and gents ❤️🍀."

McGregor's tweet not only celebrated the decision but also highlighted the significance of caring for athletes in combat sports. His words resonated across the MMA community, amplifying the positive ripple effects of White's decision.

This year, the UFC has set the bar high, offering $300,000 for each of the two "Performance of the Night" awards, and the same amount for the athletes involved in the "Fight of the Night." Such significant prize money not only elevates the event's prestige but also intensifies the competitors' drive to excel.

This strategic increase in bonuses reflects the UFC's commitment to acknowledging and rewarding standout performances during this milestone celebration. As the fighters prepare to step into the arena, one wonders: will this financial incentive drive them to new heights of excellence?

How will this pivotal event influence the future of UFC fighter incentives? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—UFC 300 is a momentous occasion that could reshape the landscape of professional fighting.