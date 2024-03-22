What Could Odell Beckham Jr’s Contract Look Like Amid Rumors of Strong Interest From Miami Dolphins?

Odell Beckham Jr is currently a free agent as we head into the 2024 NFL season. Rumor has it that he might join the Miami Dolphins, a team led by coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are in a prime position to sign the star receiver and pair him up with the likes of Tyreke Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Miami Dolphins are looking to bring Beckham on board after their meeting on Thursday. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the meeting with the free agent went smoothly. He also mentioned that Beckham and the Dolphins have to come to a mutual agreement on the price. Currently, Beckham is available as a free agent after completing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

What is the present scenario with Beckham?

According to Spotrac, the deal is worth $11,910,910 per season. This puts him in the same ballpark as players such as Tim Patrick and Jacobi Meyers. The agreement is expected to last for one season with the team. Beckham had a meeting with the Dolphins as he made his way to Miami for the 2024 season. Both parties have apparently talked about the financial details of the contract, but they have not reached a final agreement yet. There are concerns about whether they will be able to come to terms, especially since the Dolphins are looking for a third receiver.

The Dolphins also re-signed River Carcraft this week and they also have Braxton Berrios and Erik Ezukanma from the former 2023 receiver team. The new contract is supposedly being drafted with Dolphins.

What will his contract look like?

Following a 15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr's next contract is expected to be a one-year, $11.9 million agreement. He missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL but returned in 2023, recording 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins have expressed strong interest in the one-time Super Bowl winner. Beckham Jr could potentially be the missing piece in the Dolphins' roster, giving them a solid chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr has made a whopping $98 million throughout his impressive nine-year NFL career, as reported by Spotrac. When he was acquired by the New York Giants in 2014, he had already earned a staggering $31,868,419 during his time with the team. Later on, he made a move to the Cleveland Browns and added approximately $46 million to his earnings before bidding farewell.

Right now let’s see what happens with the contract that Beckham is drafting up with the Dolphins.

