What Did Christian Horner Do? Red Bull Launches Investigation After Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

After powering Red Bull to an extremely successful season in 2023, Christian Horner, the principal of the team is now having dark clouds hover above him. After facing allegations of “inappropriate behavior”, Horner is now under investigation as the company took the allegation quite seriously.

Allegations against Christian Horner

Allegations were raised against Red Bull’s 50-year-old team boss Christian Horner as he was accused of “inappropriate behavior”. The nature of the complaint has not been revealed but the parent company of the racing team has decided to deal with the matter seriously as they invoked an internal investigation to look deep into the matter.

Red Bull’s statement

The company, however, refused to reveal the nature of the complaint. It, however, released a statement confirming the investigation. "After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," the statement read.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” it further stated.

On being asked about his take on the allegations by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Horner nullified the claims saying, “I completely deny these claims.”

Horner’s contribution to Red Bull’s success

These allegations came against the backdrop of a magnificent season delivered by Horner for the team, as they secured the win in 21 of the 22 Grand Prix races with Max Verstappen achieving his third world title as well. The team also won their second consecutive Constructors’ title.

Christian Horner has been the Red Bull team boss ever since the team came into existence in 2005. He is also the longest-serving team boss in Formula 1. Having been a racer himself, Horner retired at the young age of 25 and decided to put his focus on managing an F1 team and hence, joined Red Bull as the team principal.

The 50-year-old team boss’ association with Red Bull now depends on the outcome of the investigation. The investigation will not just impact Horner’s career but also the team’s position as it will be struggling between maintaining its competitive edge as well as dealing with the internal crisis.

