What Did Police Say After Shooting Incident Outside FedEx Forum During Grizzlies vs Pistons? Details Inside

A moment of panic occurred for the fans inside the FedEx Forum as there was a shooting incident just outside the stadium. It happened on Friday night when the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Detroit Pistons.

According to reports, three men were taken into custody in the aftermath of the incident.

What did the Memphis Police Department have to say?

On Saturday morning, the Memphis Police Department released a statement regarding the situation.

“The men and women of the Memphis Police Department continue to work diligently to create a safe environment downtown for our residents and visitors alike,” the statement read.

“It was with this heightened vigilance that MPD officers quickly responded to a shooting incident involving three individuals that occurred yesterday evening near Ida B. Wells Drive. All three suspects involved in the incident were quickly apprehended by MPD officers.

“The safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority. We are increasing visibility in the downtown area and will continue to employ additional security measures to provide a heightened sense of safety for everyone.”

ALSO READ: Why Is Derrick Rose’s Family Pic Going Viral? Everything You Need To Know

Advertisement

What was mentioned in the court documents?

The shooting seems to involve three men on one side and one man on the other side. Several charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and three counts of reckless endangerment, were brought against Kelvin Young.

The man who was allegedly being pursued, Miciah Warren, was also taken into custody on Friday and accused of stealing a gun. It is said that the identity of the third man who was taken into custody is unknown.

According to court records, when the shots started, a policeman was directing traffic close to the arena. She claimed to have seen some men shooting at each other before Warren, one of them, ran toward her and was taken into custody.

ALSO READ: 'Team Jordan Asked One Scene to be Deleted': The Last Dance Director Spills Beans About Deleted Scene From Documentary