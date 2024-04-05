Why Is Derrick Rose’s Family Pic Going Viral? Everything You Need To Know

Derrick Rose, a player for the Memphis Grizzles, has been relatively unnoticed in the NBA for quite some time. However, unexpectedly, a picture of him has recently gained immense popularity.

The viral sensation began when The Daily Loud's X account shared a photo of Derrick Rose on their feed.

Rose appeared in the photograph alongside his son, Derrick Jr., as the latter embarked on his inaugural day of fifth-grade school. Despite being eight months old, the picture managed to gain popularity on the internet. Allegedly, the true cause for its trendiness lies with the two cheerful women who stood on either side of the renowned three-time NBA All-Star.

ALSO READ: Why Are Three Pelicans Players Ejected at Once vs. Magic By Referee Sean Corbin? Details Inside

Rose fans are happy for him

Rose's supporters might be aware that one of them is Alaina Anderson, the player's wife, while a smaller percentage would be familiar with the other. She is Mieka Resse, the mother of Derrick Jr. and Rose's ex-girlfriend.

The fans were surprised to see both in the same picture and getting along well. The fans expressed their admiration for the NBA player by highlighting the beauty of his family.

Advertisement

Not the first incident of Derrick Rose’s wife and his ex-girlfriend being seen together

Fans would be mistaken to believe that the image above represents the only instance of Derrick's wife Alaina and Mieka's successful relationship. The duo has frequently used their official social media platforms to celebrate the few times they got to spend together with the NBA star. A similar incident went viral nearly two years ago.

Mieka shared a video with her followers on her official Instagram account back in December 2022. It showed her spending time with her son and the couple while they had a fun-filled evening of UNO, snacks, and drinks.

ALSO READ: Bryce James Spotted With P Diddy’s Daughters After LeBron Admitted to Attending Controversial Rapper’s Party