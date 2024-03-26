Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Sacramento Kings Tonight? Deets Inside

Luka Doncic recently suffered a hamstring injury but still managed to show up for the Mavericks' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 19.

Despite being mentioned as questionable before the game, he hasn't been placed on the injury report ever since.

Shifting to Tuesday night, Doncic is set to play against the Sacramento Kings. This five-time NBA All-Star was not on the injury list for the Mavericks' game against Utah Jazz on Monday.

He also wrapped up the game without further injuries. Unless plagued by persistent injuries, Doncic has a record of appearing in consecutive games.

Doncic, hailing from Slovenia, has showcased impressive reliability, missing just nine games out of the 71 for the Mavericks. The NBA's top scorer for the 2023-24 season has an average score of 34.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists with 49/37/79 splits.

At a score of 42-29, the Mavericks are battling for the sixth position in the West. to even up the series against the Kings with two more games to go. The Kings are leading 2-0, making it a high-stakes game.

In 15 matches against the Kings, Doncic has an average of 27.4 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 8.8 assists per game. The stats are 5-10 against their conference rivals, the Mavericks.

During the Mavericks' last encounter with the Kings on Jan. 27, which resulted in a 120-115 defeat, Doncic had 28 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and two steals. However, his shooting efficiency was only 34.6%, successfully making only one out of his nine attempted 3-point shots.

Mavericks vs. Kings: A Preview of the Clash Between Western Conference Rivals

On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks triumphed over the Utah Jazz, 113-97, to record their third consecutive victory and make it their seventh win in the last eight games.

This success places them neck to neck with Sacramento for the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings.

A preview of Monday's faceoff against Utah was written just before the Dallas Mavericks took off on their five-game away game spree, holding an impressive 19-14 spell on the road.

The Mavericks had strong control in the match against Utah, limiting them to a mere 15 points in the second quarter and leading by 11 points at half time. Despite the Jazz's desperate attempts, Dallas restricted them to an overall 45.8% shooting ratio and 13.3% from the three-point range.

On the other hand, Dallas managed to sink 50% of their attempted shots, even though they hit only 17-28 from the free-throw line.

Luka Doncic missed the triple-double mark by a whisker, scoring 34 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. In his nine-game streak, he averages an impressive 32.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.

The Mavericks' struggles with free-throw shooting aren't new, as they rank 27th with a 75.8% accuracy.

Where To Watch

Game Day: Tuesday, March 26

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Arena: Golden 1 Center

Location: Sacramento, California

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Production

Mavericks 112-105 Kings

