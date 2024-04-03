What happened To Patrick Mahomes’ Dad? NFL Star's Father Formally Charged 2 Months After DWI Arrest

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Patrick Mahomes, faces serious legal consequences following a DWI arrest. This incident, occurring mere weeks before Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl game against San Francisco 49ers, casts a shadow over what should be a celebratory time for the Mahomes family.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. gets formally charged

Recently, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was formally charged with a felony following his arrest for driving while intoxicated (DWI). This incident is not the first of its kind for Mahomes Sr., as records indicate a history of similar offenses. The charge, considered severe due to its classification as a third-degree felony, underscores the seriousness of repeat DWI offenses and their consequences under Texas law.

According to reports from the Tyler Police Department in Texas, Mahomes Sr. was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, marking his third such arrest. According to legal documentation, after two DWI convictions, a third offense is categorized as a third-degree felony. This carries a hefty maximum fine of $10,000 and up to 10 years of incarceration at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The legal system in Texas is stringent on DWI offenses, with a third-degree charge carrying a hefty maximum fine of $10,000 and up to 10 years in prison. Furthermore, the law mandates a minimum prison sentence of two years. As per filings, Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been formally charged with a third-degree felony and is awaiting trial according to 24ssports.

This latest arrest saw Mahomes Sr. driving with an open container of alcohol, specifically a 16-ounce Coors beer, in his vehicle. The former professional baseball player, who has had a significant career with teams like the Boston Red Sox, was reported to have admitted to being under the influence after consuming beers at a local bar. Despite facing potential prison time, Mahomes Sr. has not been barred from attending significant events, including his son's games, with conditions including prohibition from alcohol and illegal drugs consumption, along with mandatory installation of an interlock device on his car.

Advertisement

Mahomes Sr.'s first notable run-in with DWI laws occurred in April 2018, resulting in a conviction and a sentence of 40 days in jail, which he served on weekends from February 2019 through February 2020. Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s legal history is marked by multiple arrests, with the first DWI charge dating back to 2012, following a pattern that includes public intoxication in 2016 during a college football game. His arrest record extends to various other charges, including theft and non-payment of child support, showcasing a troubling history that precedes this recent DWI charge

Advertisement

Mahomes Sr., with a significant career in Major League Baseball spanning from 1992 to 2003, has had his share of spotlight moments, both for his sports achievements and his legal issues. The charges against Mahomes Sr. are a reminder of the lasting consequences of drunk driving, not just for the individuals directly involved but for their families and communities as well.