Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi is in dilemma after Manish asks her to choose between him and Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a captivating twist in its forthcoming installments. Manish will learn about Ruhi’s feelings for Armaan and will subsequently ask her to choose between him and Armaan. The current storyline of the drama series focuses on the fourth generation. Abhira, who has been recently thrown out of the Poddar house, is seen living in a small hostel room. On the other hand, Armaan is keen on bringing her back as he feels Abhira is his responsibility. While Abhira has fallen in love with Armaan, he is also slowly developing a soft corner for her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

Ruhi in a tight spot

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will deliver high-voltage drama. Ruhi, who managed to create a rift between Abhira and Armaan by revealing Charu’s relationship with her boss, Dev will now face Manish’s wrath.

Manish will go on slut-shame Ruhi for separating Abhira and Armaan for her own benefit. The moment will take an ugly turn with Manish giving an ultimatum to Ruhi that if she fails to forget Armaan, he will end his relationship with her, pushing Ruhi into a tough situation. It will be interesting to watch what Ruhi decides and how she will deal with this new problem in her life.

Here’s a major highlight from the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009 and since its inception, the show has been consistently performing well on the BARC ratings. Over the years, the daily soap has seen multiple twists, turns, and leaps in its storyline, keeping the audience hooked to its dramatic plot developments. It has addressed and explored various crucial themes like the life of a girl post-marriage, parenting, and the evolving roles of women in Indian society.

The show recently hit the headlines after the producer Rajan Shahi terminated actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe due to unprofessionalism and replaced them with Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.

Created by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+Hotstar.

