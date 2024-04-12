What is Charles Oliveira's Nickname? Meaning behind His Moniker Explained

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is ready to tape his hands and walk inside the octagon for another spectacular performance. He is one of the most exciting mixed martial artists.

Oliveira will face the rising prospect of the lightweight division, Arman Tsarukyan. Arman has an impressive record of 21 wins and only 3 losses in his entire professional mixed martial arts career.

On the other hand, Charles Oliveira is a top veteran in the world of professional mixed martial arts. In the year 2021, the 34-year-old fighter waved the Brazilian flag after he knocked out Michael Chandler to capture the UFC Lightweight championship.

The former lightweight champion holds multiple records, from most submission wins to most finishes in UFC history. No one has a better comeback story in the UFC than Charles Oliveira yet.

In a recent interview, Charles Oliveira broke down into tears while explaining the meaning of his mixed martial arts moniker.

Charles Oliveira's mixed martial arts nickname is "Do Bronx" which means from the Bronx. The term Bronx is also used for favelas and poor neighborhoods in Brazil.

While talking to ESPN, Charles Oliveira broke down into tears while explaining the meaning behind his fighting moniker "Do Bronx."

Charles Oliveira expressed, "A kid who came from nothing, from the bottom, from the favelas, disparaged. If God were to take me today, I would die very happy. For all that I have, for all that I provided my parents. That's what "Do Bronx" means to me."

UFC 300 Match Card

UFC is gearing up to host one of the most significant UFC pay-per-views of all time, UFC 300. The event will take place this weekend, April 13, 2024, at the TMobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States Of America.

Here are the matches featured on the UFC 300 card. They feature high-caliber fighters like Charles Oliveira, Alex Pereira, BO Nikals, Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Geathje, Max Holloway, and more.

Main Fight Card:

1. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight)

2. Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (Women's Strawweight)

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (Lightweight)

4. Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (Lightweight)

5. Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card:

1. Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić (Light Heavyweight)

2. Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (Featherweight)

3. Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (Women's Bantamweight)

4. Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (Featherweight)

Early Preliminary Card:

1. Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (Lightweight)

2. Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez (Women’s Strawweight)

3. Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (Lightweight)

4. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

