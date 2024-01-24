What Is SARM LGD-4033 and why was Tristan Thompson banned for 25 games without pay by NBA for using it?

The NBA announced on Tuesday that they have suspended Tristan Thompson, a forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, for 25 games without pay due to a violation of the league's anti-drug program.

Thompson, 32, had tested positive for the banned substances, muscle enhancer SARM LGD-4033 and growth hormone stimulator Ibutamoren, as revealed by an NBA statement.

These drugs, which aid in increasing lean muscle mass and overall body mass, have received sanction by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, the NBA strictly prohibits the use of these substances.

Thompson's suspension will officially commence on Wednesday, during Cleveland's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA has projected that the suspension will continue up until mid-March.

Originally from Brampton, Ontario, Thompson launched his basketball career in the United States. He arrived in the U.S. on a student visa to complete high school.

Later, he joined the basketball team at the University of Texas and, after a year, declared for the NBA draft. In 2011, the NBA announced him as the fourth overall pick. Thompson officially became a U.S. citizen in November 2020.

Winning an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 ranks as one of Thompson's past achievements. Following that, he had stints with numerous NBA teams—including the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers—before returning to the Cavaliers in 2023.

What is LGD-4033: Understanding the it's Function

LGD-4033, or Ligandrol, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) chemical. It connects to the androgen receptor with solid affinity and particularity, effectively imitating the body's testosterone activity. In various animal models, it has shown muscle anabolic activity and bone anabolic and anti-resorptive activity.

Developers are advocating LGD-4033 as an innovative, function-promoting anabolic therapy to address muscle loss in cancer cachexia, osteoporosis, and other contexts.

A trial involving random double-blind, placebo-controlled, ascending-dose methods assessed LGD-4033's safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy males. The study revealed that LGD-4033 is safe and tolerable and results in significant muscle mass increases.

Despite its muscle enhancement effects, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) have prohibited the use of LGD-4033. Current scientific evidence offers adequate support for its application, and it may be potentially unsafe.

NBA Drug Policy: Navigating banned substances

The NBA's drug policy bans certain substances for its players. Players undergo up to nine drug tests, including six urine and three blood tests as per the current policy.

The list of prohibited substances includes drugs like amphetamine, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Performance-enhancing substances, such as adrafinil, anastrozole, and boldine, and diuretics like amiloride, bumetanide, clopamide, and furosemide are also banned.

Anyone who infringes upon the NBA Drug Policy can expect punishments such as suspensions.

Over the years, the NBA has amended its stance on marijuana in its drug policy. In 2021, the league announced its decision to stop randomly testing players for marijuana, a move matching actions taken by the MLB and NHL.

In 2023, the NBA tentatively agreed with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to take out marijuana from the league's drug testing mandate.

Players won't face penalties for using marijuana anymore. The NBPA has yet to disclose specifics about the deal, noting they will provide the details once they've finalized the term sheet.

