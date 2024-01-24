Why was Adrian Griffin fired despite 30-13 start and who are Milwaukee Bucks looking to replace him with?

The stunning dismissal of Adrian Griffin, the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, has been unraveled by NBA insiders for a long time.

Evidence of this surfaced through The Athletic who reported the decision as a result of months of mediocrity on the court, marked by the severe decline of their previously prestigious defense.

Troubles also arose with the flawed integration of fresh face Damian Lillard with star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, which led to growing fears that the team wouldn't contend for a title if changes were not made.

It was on Tuesday morning when Jon Horst, the general manager at the helm of Buck's front office, finally actioned this overhaul by firing Griffin and momentarily promoting assistant coach Joe Prunty.

Doubts about Griffin's competence in leading the team to their singular goal of an NBA championship had started seeding as far back as December during the In-Season Tournament.

Though the Bucks had a strong record of 15-6, their semi-final loss to the rising Indiana Pacers revealed cracks in their strategy.

This led the Bucks' top brass to employ Doc Rivers as an informal consultant for Griffin, a move that underlined the imminent trouble.

Assessing coach rivers' impact and Griffin's struggles: A deep dive into the Bucks' season challenges

According to NBA insiders, the leadership believed that Rivers, a seasoned NBA head coach with a championship under his belt, could provide Griffin with valuable advice and guidance during his first high-stakes NBA season with a championship-grade team, as depicted in the report authored by experts Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Eric Nehm.

As the Bucks endured a challenging January, recording a 6-5 record with unexpected defeats to teams like the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, and Cleveland Cavaliers—teams they should have easily beaten, Griffin started feeling the pressure.

The report continued, "Insiders reveal that the players began to question the tactics Griffin was employing on each side of the court, as well as the game plan laid out for them each match."

Griffin's tenure saw the Bucks' defensive efforts deteriorate significantly, with the team now ranking 22nd in defensive rating and conceding an average of 120.5 points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks' superstar, even gave a lengthy outburst after their defeat to the Rockets, indicative of how poor their defense had been.

In conclusion, the report unveiled that "Given the high-stakes nature of this era for the Bucks, the mounting doubts surrounding Griffin's capabilities eventually became too significant for the Bucks' executive management to ignore any longer."

Who could potentially replace Adrian Griffin as the Milwaukee Bucks' coach?

In Charania's report, he mentioned a significant disconnect between Griffin and the Bucks' players, which needed attention.

The dissatisfaction with Griffin's coaching triggered the owners to act. Now that they've made the decision, they're contemplating his replacement.

According to The Athletic, seasoned coach Doc Rivers is a logical candidate for Milwaukee.

After leaving the Philadelphia 76ers, Rivers was on a break but might think twice about refusing the chance to coach two stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

We're still unsure who will replace Adrian Griffin, but the Bucks are without a coach and actively pursuing one. The aim is not to delay the season further.

Despite the team's second position in the Eastern Conference, the discord with the players was crucial to address. The Bucks hold a sturdy 30-13 record, placing them third-best in the league this season.

They sit behind only the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics. If Doc Rivers steps in as coach, he'll have a superb opportunity for a championship run.

