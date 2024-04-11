‘What the F**k’: LeBron James Recalls When JJ Redick Took Him by Surprise in Heat-Magic Matchup in 2012

Ever since LeBron James launched his latest podcast, the NBA community welcomed it with both hands. Be it remembering the older days of playing basketball or recounting one of the lived moments, LeBron and his co-host for Mind the Game podcast have it all.

Similarly, the duo got to remember the time when both of them played against each other. On a recent podcast episode, Redick talked about a moment when he dribbled past James in the year 2012, who played for the Miami Heat back then.

When remembering the game night, Redick about what exactly happened, James recreated the whole incident. He said, “"What happened here is, I didn't know your ass could go stop-and-go like this, what the f**k. I didn't know that you had that in your arsenal, you turned me all the way around.”

However, the moment Redick and James were talking about was when Redick smartly made a surprising move against James on the basketball court and found him off-guard. But the joy of messing with Bron’s reflex did not last too long as his co-host missed the shot and could not make it to a successful basket.

Talking about the missed opportunity, JJ Redick added, "If I had made that shot, I would have that highlight pinned on every social media account, at the very top of my account. God, if I had made that shot, it's not a highlight. It should not be on YouTube."

Redick revealed the real reason behind podcast with LeBron James

JJ Redick's new podcast partnership with LeBron James transcends typical sports media boundaries, aiming to evolve the landscape of basketball discussions. Redick's vision goes beyond just providing entertainment; he sees his podcast, Mind the Game, as a platform for educational and insightful basketball conversations.

Reflecting on the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant in 2020, Redick felt a renewed sense of purpose to delve into meaningful dialogues with top-tier athletes on a grand scale. By seizing the opportunity to engage with LeBron James, an iconic figure in the NBA, Redick hopes to fill the void he identified in the basketball discourse after Kobe's untimely departure.

