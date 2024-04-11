‘I’m Like a School Girl’: Jason Kelce Recalls When He Found LeBron James’ Tweet on New Heights Podcast

LeBron James has a larger than life personality and it is celebrated by people across the sports. When the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, sat for an episode on their podcast, it would be incomplete without talking about basketball and not Bron.

In a recent episode of their 'New Heights' podcast, the Kelce brothers welcomed actor and rapper Lil Dicky. During their conversation, it was revealed that LeBron James is an admirer of Lil Dicky's new sitcom, and he even publicly endorsed it on social media.

While sharing their experiences with LeBron James’ keep interest in the current podcasts, Jason remembered his interaction with the Los Angeles Lakers star. Jason said, “We feel the exact same way. He tweeted us while I was at practice, and as I'm coming off the practice field, I'm like a school girl with some hot gossip."

"Like the hottest guy in the world thinks you're sexy. It was like, 'no way'!" Jason further added.

LeBron James and JJ Redick Thoughtfully Discussed Women's College Basketball

NBA superstar LeBron James and ESPN broadcaster JJ Redick delved into an intriguing theory regarding the success of the Women's college basketball game compared to the Men's game. They discussed the notion that the staying power of female athletes in college may contribute to the elevated status and appeal of the Women's game.

Having a comparative talk on the men’s and women’s basketball, James said, “The men have the ability to go to the NBA right after our freshman year. In the women's game, you have the ability to build your legacy and build your rapport and brand with that fan base, with that community.”

The duo also highlighted how the Men's top college basketball players often lack the same level of emotional attachment and cache with their fan bases due to the rapid transition to professional leagues. This compelling theory underscores the potential influence of the duration of collegiate careers on the dynamics and public perception of basketball on both the Men's and Women's sides.

