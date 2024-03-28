What Was WWE Backstage REACTION When CM Punk Referenced Vince McMahon on Monday Night RAW ? Find Out

Trigger Warning: The article below contains mentions of sexual assault and rape.

CM Punk is known for throwing exciting punchlines on the mic against his opponents, and the WWE Universe loves him for doing that. Over the years, Punk has also shown a demeanor in which he doesn’t even consider any protocol and speaks anything he wants on the mic.

So, on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk was engaged in a verbal battle with former Universal Champion Drew McIntyre when he intended to do something he shouldn’t. ‘The Second City Saint’ provoked Drew McIntyre to take the name of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

When McIntyre called himself the ‘Chosen One,’ Punch shouted at him, asking him who gave him that title. Punk hinted that it was someone whom no one likes or trusts any longer in WWE. Although he didn’t take the name, he said, “Tell everyone who chose you say his name if you have the balls.”

Still, McIntyre kept smiling and looking at Punk, not giving in to his bate. One wonders what WWE's reaction was backstage, especially that of COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

According to PW Insider, there was an initial hush backstage after Punk made that reference, but everything went back to normal, and nothing was said or done about it. ‘‘There was a hush backstage when CM Punk made allusions to Vince McMahon making Drew McIntyre ‘The Chosen One’, but once they got past that moment, there was no fallout for the reference,” PW Insider said.

Why is Vince McMahon’s Name Forbidden From Being Taken in WWE?

Although Vince McMahon established WWE and has been the backbone of the company for the last four decades, the company he founded is deliberately erasing his name.

Vince McMahon’s image came crashing down in January 2024 when a former WWE employee filed a lawsuit against him for rap*ing her and sexually trafficking her to other men to get his business deals done. Janel Grant was a former employee in WWE who started working with Vince in 2019 and, in the last three years, has alleged that Vince McMahon and former WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, were sexually exploiting her.

The company has shown both McMahon and Laurinaitis the door, and WWE, which is now sold to TKO Group, is doing everything to erase their names from the company's records.

When these allegations came, Vince McMahon had taken over as the Executive Chairman of the TKO Group, but he had to resign on immediate grounds. The 63-page lawsuit details Vince McMahon's alleged crimes against Janel Grant.

Ever since then, several former wrestlers, including Ryback, Rob Van Dam, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, and former writer Dutch Mantell, have testified to Vince’s loose character. Even late WWE female wrestler Ashley Massaro leveled serious allegations against Vince McMahon in 2009. She said that Vince had once forced her to come into his hotel room at night, and when she refused, he deliberately ensured that her career was finished in WWE.

Therefore, it is almost a sin today to mention Vince McMahon on a live television show.

