'Why is This Happening to Me?': Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Makes STRIKING REMARKS on Life Post-Divorce

It's been more than a year and a half since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced. Recently, the two were involved in controversies around their marriage in relation to Gisele Bündchen's new boyfriend.

Now that the flames of that fire are gone, Gisele Bündchen has come forward, making a contrasting statement about her life without Tom Brady. Here's what Gisele Bündchen said about her life post-divorce.

Gisele Bündchen's statement on what's her life like after divorce from Tom Brady

During a recently released interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gisele Bündchen appeared to reflect on her life and reveal certain changes post-divorce. "To live in a state of gratitude is like protection in your life. We can look at things like, why is this happening to me?" the Brazilian model said.

"When I look back, the biggest, most challenging experiences in my life were all happening for me. They showed me that I was stronger than I thought I was," Gisele Bündchen said in reference to her divorce, adding further to her previous take. From Gisele's statement, it appears she learns from her past experiences.

Gisele Bündchen was recently involved in a controversy when Tom Brady accused her of cheating on her marriage. The accusation came just a few days after Gisele Bündchen revealed her new relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu teacher. But the controversy appears to have been washed out, considering Tom Brady has accepted her ex-wife's new relationship.

Talking about Tom Brady, he took time to move on with her divorce, but considering her romance with rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk, it appears he did move on. Irina Shayk shared a child with Bradly Cooper. Thus, both she and Tom Brady are looking for no serious commitments considering they have kids to take care of.

Gisele Bündchen's HOT TAKE on co-parenting with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady might have divorced, but the two decided to co-parent their kids. Talking about co-parenting, Gisele made some interesting revelations during an interview with Robin Roberts. "I think there are easier days than others, but I think it's amazing that the kids they're super smart children. They know what they can get away with," she said.

Adding further, the Brazilian model also talked about Tom Brady as a parent during the same interview. "Tom has to have time with them, and I have time with them, which I think is amazing because they get to really experience more enrichment for their lives," Gisele had said.

All in all, both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen appear to be happy in their own lives. There might be some hard feelings about certain things between them, but nothing can become a roadblock to fulfilling their duties as parents. The two are parents to three kids: Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

